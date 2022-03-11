Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Buys A$201,240.00 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Rating) insider William Hames acquired 43,000 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of A$201,240.00 ($146,890.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

