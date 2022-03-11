Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.45. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 100,308 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently commented on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRB)
Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
