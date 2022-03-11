Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.45. Cellectar Biosciences shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 100,308 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CLRB. StockNews.com began coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 14.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,011,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,711 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 346.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

