CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.92. CEMEX shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 35,152 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

