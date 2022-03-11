CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 98,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

