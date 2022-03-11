CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.
NYSE:CNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $29.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.
