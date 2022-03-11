CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.85.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 80,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.