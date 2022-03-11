Centrifuge (CFG) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $97.98 million and approximately $477,995.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001267 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045870 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,547.62 or 0.06565745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,844.30 or 1.00109998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041406 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,324,093 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

