Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Financial Contrast

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and Romeo Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41% Romeo Power 59.69% -36.85% -32.38%

This table compares Cepton and Romeo Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Romeo Power $16.80 million 12.06 -$7.62 million $0.03 50.33

Cepton has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Romeo Power.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cepton and Romeo Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 1 0 3.00 Romeo Power 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.87%. Romeo Power has a consensus target price of $5.93, indicating a potential upside of 292.38%. Given Romeo Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Cepton.

Summary

Cepton beats Romeo Power on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton Technologies Inc. is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc., formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

