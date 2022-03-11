Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.25

Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.25 and traded as high as C$5.50. Ceres Global shares last traded at C$5.45, with a volume of 4,700 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.87 million and a P/E ratio of 5.67.
About Ceres Global (TSE:CRP)
