Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $350 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $362.10 million.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $20.47 on Friday. Certara has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.26 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jieun W. Choe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,389 shares of company stock valued at $11,757,611 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Certara by 280.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Certara by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $569,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

