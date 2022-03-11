Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 5,397 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at $878,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $36.31 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.