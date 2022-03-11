Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,270,000 after purchasing an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at about $447,732,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG raised its stake in IHS Markit by 34.5% in the third quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 3,829,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,628,000 after purchasing an additional 982,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.88.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

