Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $539.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $623.64 and a 200-day moving average of $654.89. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

