Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after buying an additional 83,777 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GXC opened at $85.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $139.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.75 and a 200-day moving average of $107.50.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

