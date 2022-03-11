Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $217,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.0% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $3,461,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.79 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

