Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day moving average of $86.11. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.