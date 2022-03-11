Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 413.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 273,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
