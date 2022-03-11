Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $210,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in IAA by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in IAA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 703,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,384,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in IAA by 51.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 139,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,039 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.48. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

