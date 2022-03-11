CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in CEVA during the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 115.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 17.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $905.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,901.00, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

CEVA Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.