Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.
Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
