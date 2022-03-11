Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

