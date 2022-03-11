Charles Andrew Smith Sells 50,000 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Monday, March 7th, Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $1,196,250.00.
NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. 4,181,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.94%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the period. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $15,794,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
