Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $730.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $730.43.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $670.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $545.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

