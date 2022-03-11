Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.9% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $170.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

