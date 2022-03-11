Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $183.00 at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $148.00 to $183.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.21.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $170.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $332.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.