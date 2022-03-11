CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $127.75. 49,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,049,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. The company has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,224 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,877. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

