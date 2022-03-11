CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 175 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 379,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,847,000 after acquiring an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 150,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $73.34 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

