CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Clorox by 145.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Clorox by 7.0% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.43. 28,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.36. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $131.28 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

