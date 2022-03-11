Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.53. 596,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,923. The company has a market cap of $740.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16.
In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.
About Children’s Place (Get Rating)
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
