China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:HGSH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,433. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.08.

Get China HGS Real Estate alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGSH. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.