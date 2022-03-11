China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Pharma were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CPHI opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.25. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.