China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of CPWIF stock opened at 0.52 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a fifty-two week low of 0.52 and a fifty-two week high of 0.52.
About China Power International Development
