Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Chorus’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.49.

About Chorus

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

