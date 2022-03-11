Chris Burke Acquires 98,714 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke acquired 98,714 shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The fund prefers to invest in media & entertainment, commercial & professional services and information technology. The fund invests in management buyouts in small to medium sized unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The fund prefer to invest in majority stakes.

