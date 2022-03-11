Chris Burke Acquires 98,714 Shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4) Stock

Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc (LON:MIG4 – Get Rating) insider Chris Burke acquired 98,714 shares of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,701.14 ($130,635.67).
Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.23) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT plc has a one year low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a one year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).
