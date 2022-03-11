ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,697. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

