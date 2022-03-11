ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,697. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $161.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
ChromaDex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.