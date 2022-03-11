ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a negative net margin of 42.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. ChromaDex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CDXC stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.76. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 49.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

