Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 79,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.13.

NYSE:CB opened at $201.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

