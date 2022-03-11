Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 1,085.9% from the February 13th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 39.8% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 480,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 136,799 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

