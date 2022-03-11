Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

CI stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.30. 13,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,090. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.55. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

