Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 214.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.