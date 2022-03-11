Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 68,801 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,801 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after purchasing an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

