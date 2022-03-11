Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.