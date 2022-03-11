Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives $114.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.78 per share, for a total transaction of $31,401.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Citi Trends by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.79. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

