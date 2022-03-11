Citigroup Trims Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price to $25.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $263,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,058,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,270,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Agiliti by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after purchasing an additional 484,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the 4th quarter valued at $6,681,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

