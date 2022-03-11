Citigroup Upgrades Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) to “Neutral”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.13) to €14.00 ($15.22) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.74.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.