ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 95.4% in February

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CACG opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.51.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.
