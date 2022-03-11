ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 95.4% in February

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CACG opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating ) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.12% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

