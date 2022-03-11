Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Acquires 14,280 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CWAN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
CWAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
