Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sandeep Sahai Acquires 14,280 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CWAN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.28. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after buying an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,757,000 after buying an additional 515,909 shares during the period. 21.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

