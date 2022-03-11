Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $67.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX stock opened at $66.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.37. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.