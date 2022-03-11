Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. 172,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,071. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

