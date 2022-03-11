Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $170.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,324,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colliers International Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 216,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 476,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.