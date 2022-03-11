Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van Buys 2,350 Shares

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 2,350 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBK opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.35. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

