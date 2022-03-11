Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.77. 252,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,300,227. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

