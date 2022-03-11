Comerica Bank Has $2.33 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Stepan were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in Stepan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.79. Stepan has a 52-week low of $97.35 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $610.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.83 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCL. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

